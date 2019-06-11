High speed chase ends with million dollar meth bust in Houston

National

by: Aaron Baker

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KPRC/NBC News) – A high speed police chase through Houston, Texas ended with a massive drug bust Monday.

That chase began around 11:20 a.m. and ended after the driver became stuck in traffic.

“The speeds that he was going, the erratic driving that he was doing, it’s definitely dangerous for everybody that’s involved,” a Houston Police Department sergeant said.

A man and woman inside the vehicle were arrested on numerous charges.

Police said the chase was part of a narcotics investigation and that a search of the truck turned up 10 kilos of methamphetamine and some heroin valued at an estimated $1 million.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ZgDfLd

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10