Hidden artifacts discovered at Ohio church

HARRISON COUNTY, OH (WTOV) – Workers renovating a church in Harrison County, Ohio, discovered artifacts hidden by previous church members decades ago.

Crews at New Rumley United Methodist Church found blocks with previous members names, paper scraps, an old Cincinnati newspaper, a hymnal and a bible dating back to 1897.

Church leaders plan to encase the bible and put it back underneath the altar, strategically placed under the pulpit so the pastor will quite literally be “preaching on the word of God.”

