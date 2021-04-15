‘He’s a patriot’: Grandparents of SC man charged in Capitol riots surprised by FBI agents

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — The grandparents of a Little River man charged in connection with the Capitol riots were surprised when FBI agents showed up at their home Thursday morning, the relatives told News13.

Susan and Charles Killian told News13 they’re the grandparents of 26-year-old Nick Languerand. Online records show their phone number listed at the same address of the suspect. Languerand was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots Jan. 6.

Susan Killian answered the phone and said she wasn’t going to answer any questions before passing the phone to her husband.

Charles Killian said he knew about Languerand’s trip to Washington, D.C., but didn’t know anything else. He said his grandson didn’t tell him anything about the trip.

“They came in at a very early time in the morning and surprised the hell out of us,” he said, talking about when the FBI agents showed up at the home. “They entered like you see on TV really. But they didn’t bust the door down, no.”

When asked if he thinks the charges are legitimate, Charles Killian said he didn’t know anything because he wasn’t there. He also said he didn’t have a chance to see if Languerand was upset or surprised by the arrest because “he was gone.”

“The only thing I will say is that he’s a patriot,” Susan Killian said. When asked what she meant by that, she responded, “I mean he’s for America.”

Languerand is charged with: