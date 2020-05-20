Herring announces settlement with Santander; Virginians to receive at least $9 million

ALEXANDRIA, VA – FEBRUARY 10: Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring speaks to members of the media after a hearing February 10, 2017 in front of a U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia. Attorney General Herring attended the hearing for a request he filed to block the travel ban executive order issued by President Donald Trump. […]

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced on Wednesday a bipartisan, multistate settlement with Santander that totals more than $550 million in relief for consumers and of that, Virginia consumers will receive nearly $9 million in relief.

The settlement stems from a multistate investigation of its subprime lending practices in response to allegations that Santander — the nation’s largest subprime auto financing company — violated “consumer protection laws by exposing subprime consumers to unnecessarily high levels of risk and knowingly placing these consumers into auto loans with a high probability of default.”

The violations include that the company allegedly used advanced methods using models that forecast the population of those with lower credit scores who are predicted most likely to default. Santander is said to have exposed the borrows in these areas “to unnecessarily high levels of risk through high loan-to-value ratios, significant backend fees, and high payment-to-income ratios.”

The bipartisan coalition of 34 attorneys general also alleges that Santander’s “aggressive pursuit of market share led it to underestimate the risk associated with loans by turning a blind eye to dealer abuse and failing to meaningfully monitor dealer behavior to minimize the risk of receiving falsified information, including the amounts specified for consumers’ incomes and expenses.”

Additionally, the company allegedly engaged in “deceptive servicing practices” and “actively misled consumers” about consumer rights, and the risks of partial payments and loan extensions.

Now, Santander in addition to providing financial relief to consumers is required to factor the consumer’s ability to pay the loan into its policy.

“Satander acted in incredibly deceptive ways by specifically targeting vulnerable Virginians who were more likely to default on their car loans, subjecting them to unnecessarily high-risk loans, and misleading them about their rights as consumers,” said Attorney General Herring.

“This settlement sends an important message to similar lenders that they must take a consumer’s circumstances and ability to pay into account when issuing loans. I’m glad we were able to hold Santander accountable for hurting thousands of Virginia consumers,” he continued in a statement released.

As for what the future holds for Santander, the company can no longer extend financing to consumers with negative residual income and they are required to test all loans that default in the future to see if the consumer, at the time of origination, had a negative income.

If the loan is found to be unaffordable with the borrower defaulting within a certain amount of time, Santander is required to forgive that loan.

The Henrico County Circuit Court filing can be read online in its entirety. Details of settlement relief distribution timeline and consequences for Santander can be read via Herring’s website.

