Health experts, lawmakers, advocates call for change in FDA blood donor bans amid shortage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several health experts, lawmakers, and advocates are calling on the Food and Drug Administration to ease blood donor restrictions.

This comes as the U.S. continues to face a critical blood shortage. As of 2020, the current ban requires gay and bisexual men to abstain from sex for a minimum of three months before they can donate blood. Local advocates and several health experts said it’s time for a change.

“To institute a ban specifically on one segment of the population is completely discriminatory,” said Dennis Biancuzzo, executive director of the Onslow County LGBTQ Community Center.

The blood donor limitations on gay and bisexual men dating back to the 1980s during the HIV/AIDS crisis. The FDA put a lifetime ban on donations by men who have sex with men. That remained in place until 2015.

“There are many other ways that individuals, whether they be gay or straight, male or female, could potentially have a blood-borne pathogen that could infect another person,” said Biancuzzo.

Biancuzzo said the current restrictions are outdated.

“We have the technology at this point that anytime someone donates blood, the blood is tested,” he said. “It does catch over 90 percent of blood-born pathogens when they do the test.”

The American Medical Association is calling for the FDA to remove this ban, as the country battles a historic blood shortage.

“This is not sustainable,” said Allie Van Dyke with The Blood Connection. “For the hospitals that we serve, they are huge and we need a lot of blood and not just monthly. We’re talking daily.”

Van Dyke said this is a change she and others would welcome.

“We want more people to be eligible to donate blood because there is a big chunk of the population that just simply isn’t eligible and that’s not helpful to us,” she said.

Van Dyke said if this shortage continues to get worse, it might get to a point where hospitals have to turn away people needing treatment that’s non-life-threatening.