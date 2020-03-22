1  of  2
Harbor Freight donates entire inventory of masks and gloves to help shortage due to COVID-19

Harbor Freight

NATIONAL (WAVY) — Harbor Freight announced Sunday that the company will donate all of its inventory of personal protective equipment in response to the shortage due to the coronavirus.

The company plans to donate masks, face shields, and nitrile gloves to hospitals that have 24-hour emergency rooms in the communities with Harbor Freight stores.

Hospitals in need of these supplies that operate a 24-hour emergency room can request the items by filling out an online form.

Those that do not work directly at a hospital but know of one with a shortage are asked to email hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com with the information and the “hospital’s city and state in the subject line,” according to company officials.

Harbor Freight will contact the hospitals they can assist via email.

