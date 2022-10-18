CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Hampton Roads will spend 60 days behind bars in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Court records show Ryan Suleski was in the Capitol that day. The FBI used videos from TikTok to identify him. He said on camera that he was in the “initial wave of people that forced our way into the Capitol building,” and that he was “tear gas grenaded” and “hit with some rubber bullets.”

Suleski is from Williamsburg but was arrested in March 2021 in Chesapeake. He pleaded guilty this summer to charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds, obstruction of justice/Congress, aiding and abetting and theft and government property.

Suleski will also have to complete 60 hours of community service.