Hampton Roads Incident Management Team headed to Kentucky for tornado response

A car sits in the debris caused by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Incident Management Team is headed to Kentucky to assist with the aftermath of deadly tornadoes that struck this month.

The Chesapeake-based team is bringing a firefighter from the Newport News Fire Department as a planning section specialist/trainee, and one disaster assistance specialist from the Chesapeake Fire Department as a logistics section chief.

The members will leave the Chesapeake Public Safety Operations Center at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The HRIMT is part of an eight-member blended Incident Management Team (IMT) from Virginia. The eight members are from:

Hampton Roads Incident Management Team based out of Chesapeake

National Capital Incident Management Team based out of Fairfax County

Central Virginia Incident Management Team based out of Chesterfield County

Virginia Department of Emergency Management

The team will be sent first to the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort. From there, they may be sent to Graves County, Hopkins County, Marshall County, or be held at the State Emergency Operations Center depending on where the need is.

HRIMT will be providing logistical, communications, and IT equipment in addition to personnel.

“This will provide the blended VA team with cellular and satellite communications, computers, printers, large plotter/printers, office facilities, etc. The Blended team will have the technical ability to set up a fully functioning emergency operations center or forward operations base as needed without any outside communications or IT support,” the HRIMT said in a news release Wednesday.