Hampton Roads 9/11 remembrance events will look different during the pandemic

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Events across Hampton Roads Friday will honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks, but there are some changes in place this year in light of the pandemic.

CHESAPEAKE

Every year on September 11, Chesapeake holds a ceremony at its 9/11 memorial site. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department says the event will be virtual this year. It begins around 8:30 a.m. on the Chesapeake Parks, Recreation and Tourism Facebook page.

HAMPTON

Members of the military, first responders, community leaders, veterans and residents will gather in Hampton Friday to honor the victims. The event is happening from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Gosnold’s Hope Park on Little Back River Road.

The park is where the “Trees of Hope” were planted in soil gathered from the three sites of the terrorist attacks. The names of the thousands of people who died will be read aloud, as is tradition.

VIRGINIA BEACH

In Virginia Beach, an honor walk will commemorate those who contributed and sacrificed in the aftermath of September 11, 2001.

A small group of retired military, law enforcement and fire officers will carry a 700-pound 9 /11 “Honor Log” about 6-miles round trip on the boardwalk. The event begins at the Navy Seal Memorial, goes to the law enforcement memorial on 35th Street, and back. The event has been put together by an organization called Carry On, with help from the local police and fire departments.

The journey is scheduled to begin at 9:11 a.m. Click here for more information.

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA

If you’re isolating at home amid the pandemic, Wreaths Across America wants you to know you can still take part in remembering 9/11 victims. The non-profit is calling for people across the country to stand outside and wave an American flag for one minute at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m. Those times mark when each plane crashed on September 11, 2001. Participants are encouraged to take video and pictures and share them with family and friends to help remember, honor and teach the generation born after 9/11.

