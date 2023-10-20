JERUSALEM — A mother and daughter from Evanston, Illinois, who were being held hostage have been released by Hamas, the family’s rabbi told Nexstar’s WGN Friday.

Hamas said Friday it was releasing two American citizens they were holding captive in Gaza since their Oct. 7 raid on Israel.

The Palestinian militant group said in a statement that in an agreement with the Qatari government it was freeing a mother and daughter for humanitarian reasons.

In this undated photo provided by Rabbi Meir Hecht on behalf of the Raanan family is Judith Raanan, left, and her daughter Natalie, 18, after Natalie’s recent high school graduation. Judith and Natalie are missing while visiting relatives in Nahal Oz for Simchat Torah, a festive Jewish holiday that marks the conclusion of the annual reading of the Torah. (Raanan Family via AP)

The family’s rabbi confirmed that Judith Tai Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natali have been released. They were visiting family in Israel were reportedly taken hostage by Hamas, according to the family’s rabbi.

Natalie is a recent high school graduate.

The two traveled to Nahal Oz, Israel, near the Gaza border, to celebrate a relative’s 85th birthday and Jewish holidays on Monday, Sept. 2.

U.S. and Israeli officials did not immediately comment on the statement.

Israel says Hamas has taken 203 people from Israel into Gaza.