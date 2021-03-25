Hairstylists sharpen their skills, while giving back to homeless community

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The homeless community in Benton County, Arkansas got a fresh new hairdo at no cost, thanks to a local cosmetology school.

Every time I get my haircut, I feel like I can take on the world and so I just if I can give anyone that feeling, I will. MAKENZIE MEYER, STUDENT, ACADEMY OF PROFESSIONAL COSMETOLOGY

Stylists from the Academy of Professional Cosmetology in Rogers were hard at work on Monday, as they gave haircuts to people, such as Amanda Muro, who are staying at the Salvation Army in Bentonville.

“If it wasn’t for this place, me and my husband would probably be on the street right now,” Muro said.

Muro said due to the pandemic, many people lost their jobs, which makes something as simple as a haircut an out-of-reach expense.

“Right now, a lot of people are struggling, wondering if they’ll find a place to live or if they’re going to get another job,” Muro said. “Today is a day to make everyone feel extra special.”

Bryon Blackmon is a student at Academy of Professional Cosmetology. He was the brains behind this coordinated idea.

“Being in this situation one time in my life, I just felt like I had to pay it forward in some type of way,” Blackmon said.

Blackmon as well as the other students were happy to lend their skills to help those who are struggling to feel confident and hopefully get back on their feet.