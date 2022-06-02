PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — “Dateline” will feature the murder case of Norfolk 18-year-old Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell on Friday, June 3.

The show airs at 10 p.m. on WAVY/NBC.

Her stepfather Wesley Hadsell was just convicted of first-degree murder in her death this February. He was sentenced to life in prison in April, with the judge saying Hadsell showed the most “callous, egregious conduct I can envision.”

Wesley Hadsell was accused of killing AJ back in 2015 while she was on spring break from Longwood University.

She was reported missing and her body was found about a month later at an abandoned home in Southampton County. Investigators found her body by following GPS history in Wesley Hadsell’s work van.

