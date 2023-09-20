RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Cannabis Control Authority has created a guide intended to help parents talk to their kids about cannabis, as well as its use and effects.

According to the Cannabis Control Authority’s website, the authority is an “independent, apolitical subdivision” that is said to promote public safety through overseeing, regulating and educating the public about marijuana.

According to the 2021 Virginia Youth Study conducted by the Virginia Department of Health, 13% of high school students use cannabis.

The guide contains an overview of products made with marijuana, the effects of using the substance, tips for parents to start the conversation with their child, signs that their child may be using cannabis, as well as a list of resources.