(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A memorial outside Club Q, the location of a deadly shooting overnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, continues to grow as the Colorado community comes together to support victims of the tragedy.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) held a news conference on Sunday at 8 a.m. and said the suspect, a 22-year-old man, was in custody and is being treated for his injuries.

Authorities received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m. and responded within minutes. Five people were killed and 18 others were injured, according to CSPD.

The memorial outside Club Q showed a sign that read “Love over Hate,” with bouquets of flowers spread across the sidewalk.

At least two people inside Club Q fought and subdued the suspect, according to police. Club Q released a statement, thanking the patrons. “We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”