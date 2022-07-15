GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Shy’Heem “Shy” Clemons, a running back for the Greensboro College Pride Football Team was killed following a shooting at a mall in his hometown.

Police came to the Anderson Mall in Clemons’ hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found the 19-year-old Clemons suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he died, on Sunday at 2:26 p.m.

20-year-old Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson, of Anderson, turned himself in to the Anderson Police Department on Monday. He is charged with the killing.

Clemons had just completed his sophomore season at Greensboro College and was expected to return for his junior season. He was one of the team’s bright young offensive stars thriving as a running back, wide receiver and kick returner posting 369 all-purpose yards in 2021.

Greensboro College President Lawrence D. Czarda reflected on the sudden passing of Clemons in a statement:

“Greensboro College grieves the untimely loss of a promising and talented young student-athlete. While there are no words to adequately describe our community’s loss, we all hope that everyone will keep Shy’heem’s family, teammates, and friends in their thoughts and prayers through this difficult time. Our memories of Shy’heem will be a part of our campus community forever more.”

Head Football Coach Tyler Card reflected on what Clemons meant to him stating:

“This is a great tragedy for the Pride Football Family. Shy was a member of my first recruiting class when I started at Greensboro College and a major foundation of what we have created here today. I can’t stop thinking about his great attitude and personality that could get everyone smiling yet locked in at the same time. Shy was a hard worker on and off the field. He was proud to be a part of the Pride Family and exemplified it to the fullest. He will be missed but not forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his mother and family.”

Director of Athletics Kim Strable also remembered Clemons’ legacy stating:

“We could not be more deeply saddened to have lost such an inspirational leader on our Pride football team. His brief but impactful life as a part of the Greensboro College community will be most remembered as a service leader and a difference-maker, and we mourn with all those who loved him dearly.”