‘Green Shirt Guy’ finds viral fame

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA/NBC News) – An Arizona man is dealing with sudden internet fame after a video showing him laugh at a MAGA-hat clad protester during a Tucson City Council meeting quickly went viral.

Tuesday evening, Tucson city council approved to place the Tucson Families Free and Together initiative on the ballot in November. The initiative, which was launched in January, was created with the goal of turning Tucson into the first sanctuary city in Arizona.

During the regular meeting, a woman voiced her opinion against the initiative to Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, shortly after the council approved to place the measure on the ballot. Before she and a man also donning a MAGA hat was escorted out of the meeting, a man sitting in the audience and wearing a bright green shirt was seen laughing, bobbing his head up and down.

A clip of the incident shot by NBC affiliate KVOA quickly spread across social media.

The #GreenShirtGuy has revealed himself as Alex Kack, who has participated in several political comedy shows and Arizona political campaigns in the past.

Kack is using his newfound fame to raise support of the sanctuary city initiative.

“Why wouldn’t you laugh at this?” he asks. “People really took time out of their day to go interrupt a city council meeting to just yell crazy, ignorant, racist, hate-filled stuff in the most absurd manner the could possibly try to do it.”

