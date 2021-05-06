Gram Glam: Tampa Salon pampers 2 lucky ladies ahead of Mother’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At Frenchie’s Modern Nail Care in Tampa, project “Gram Glam” was in full swing on Wednesday. Owner Tracy Taylor rolled out the red carpet for two lovely ladies, Darla Calderon and Susan Nations.

“It’s extra special,” she said while getting everything set up for the ladies, “This is something new this year with Mother’s Day just around the corner. We wanted to do something extra special for some of our older guests who have had their lives drastically changed through the course of COVID.”

So many of seniors have experienced serious isolation over the past year, which as can take a big toll on their mental and physical health.

A recent study revealed nearly 3 in 10 older women said 2020 was the longest they’ve ever gone without interacting with anyone outside their home.

Today, it was definitely time for balloons, flowers, sweet treats, and most importantly a manicure and pedicure!

Calderon has four daughters and was loving every minute of the pampering session.

“It’s a very special day for Mother’s Day of course to get treated special…and get this treatment,” she told 8 On Your Side.

Nations was equally grateful.

“For me it’s luxury. It truly is. I don’t do pedicures very often but when I do, I always wish I had done them more often because it’s a wonderful experience,” said Nations.

A moment of much-needed relaxation after a chaotic 2020.