Governor’s School for the Arts alum Adrienne Warren wins 1st Tony for role as Tina Turner

Adrienne Warren arrives at the 74th annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads native Adrienne Warren won her first Tony Award on Sunday for her role as Tina Turner in “The Tina Turner Musical” on Broadway.

Warren, who is from Chesapeake, won Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her high-energy performances, which take a major physical toll over the two hour and 45 minute show.

The work load led to multiple injuries (she also developed a herniated disk in her back before opening night on November 7, 2019) but the COVID shutdown in March 2020 allowed her to rest and heal her body. She will return to the stage on Oct. 8 for a limited run on Broadway before stepping away from the role.

“Everything I am is because of you,” Warren said to her parents in her emotional acceptance speech.

She also thanked Turner “for trusting me to bring her story home.”

The musical tells the story of the legendary performer’s struggles through adversity, including abuse from her husband and producer Ike Turner. She turns 82 this November.

The Governor’s School for the Arts in Norfolk congratulated Warren, a 2005 alum, on Facebook.

“GSA could not be prouder of the fortitude, perseverance, work ethic, humility and graciousness of Adrienne. GSA prides itself on preparing students to pursue their goals in just this way to become leaders in their fields.”

It was Warren’s second nomination and the Tina Turner musical received 12 nominations overall.