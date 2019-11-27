Government agency warns that TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods continues to sell recalled products

MIAMI, FL – FEBRUARY 08: A Marshalls store is seen on February 8, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Marshalls and T.J. Maxx stores have reportedly been told by the retailers’ parent company, The TJX Campanies, that they should not feature Ivanka Trump’s merchandise and to discard signs advertising those products. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning everyone about 19 products that were recalled and still being sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods.

The agency said about 1,200 units were still being sold at the retailers.

The recall dates for items ranged from 2014 to 2019 and either needed to be repaired, replaced or refunded.

Recalled Fisher-Price inclined sleeper accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night play yards

Recalled TJX Gardeners Eden light-up sample decoration – autumn wreath with silk leaves, pumpkins and gourds

Recalled Linon Home foldable wood patio chair

Recalled MZB children’s light-up watches

Recalled Ivanka Trump scarf

Recalled TJX foldable lounge chair

Recalled Swagway self-balancing scooter/hoverboard

Recalled Calphalon cutlery knife

Recalled Kids II Oball rattle

Recalled Bradshaw International coffee press

Recalled TJX glass beer mug

Recalled Sharper Image and Frigidaire mandoline slicer

Recalled Carter’s children’s cardigan set

Recalled TJX swivel barstool

Recalled Jimco bistro chair

Recalled TJX glass and ceramic drawer knob

Recalled Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play sleeper

Recalled Kids II rocking sleeper

Recalled Ion audio portable speaker