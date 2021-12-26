‘Goth home’ listing draws gasps, jokes on social media

LINCOLN, Ill. (KTVI) – Admit it, you like to peruse real estate listings in your free time. We can’t blame you. Scrolling through houses you have no intention of buying can be great entertainment, especially when you stumble across a truly unique residence, like the home at 110 Edgar St. in Lincoln, Illinois.

The recently renovated house just north of Springfield has drawn plenty of attention on social media, along with an abundance of jokes.

Dubbed the “goth home” by Twitter user Zillow Gone Wild, this single-family dwelling stands out by being so dark.

Courtesy: Seth Goodman, ME Realty

Realtor Seth Goodman said he was always fascinated by the octagon-shaped property. He bought the home in August 2021 and immediately set out to renovate it for potential re-sell.

But after installing a new all-black shingle roof, Goodman went a step further and had the entire exterior redone with black gutters and matching vinyl siding. Goodman loved the look so much he took a page from Mick Jagger’s playbook and said “paint it black” for the interior.

The 1,547 square-foot home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a fireplace, a three-car attached garage, and skylights to provide plenty of natural lighting.

Goodman said he’s received plenty of interest in the home, but, even if it doesn’t sell, he would not be averse to keeping it.

Below we’ve attached some of our favorite Twitter reactions to the listing. Most seem to like the all-black look, even if it’s not actually goth. Meanwhile, you can see additional photos of the home and find realtor contact information on Zillow.

Ok but when the summer sun comes around that house is gonna feel like a middle school blacktop playground https://t.co/vc8DqGjPT8 — troigo_official (@troigo_official) December 20, 2021

Thankful heart in the black laundry room pic.twitter.com/be6CJfn4Uf — Dave (@earlypaintbrush) December 20, 2021

Does the sign in the bathroom say "don't fart"?💨 — Anthony Gustavo Flodung Cisneros (@Flodung) December 20, 2021

Every time I see a house like this pic.twitter.com/CPSm1mrWTV — disky (@disky00) December 20, 2021

Every time you’d walk outside would be like the beginning of the second act of The Wizard of Oz. — Rocky T. Raccoon (@rockytraccoon) December 20, 2021