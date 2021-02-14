Gorilla Glue Girl: Will her lawsuit stick?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than a month ago, Tessica Brown, a 40-year old Louisiana woman ran out of her Got2B Glued hairspray and turned to Gorilla Glue spray believing it would hold down her hairstyle in a similar way.

In a Tik Tok video from last week, she explained her conundrum, saying she had washed her hair “15 times, and it don’t move.” She even demonstrated as much.

The video got approximately 18 million views and prompted an official statement from Gorilla Glue to Beauty IRL the following day, saying:

“We do not recommend using our products in or on hair as they are considered permanent.

If someone does use this on their hair, they can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or apply rubbing alcohol to the affected area. In this case, the less aggressive solvent for her hair/scalp would be rubbing alcohol and we suggest that she saturate her hair, gently comb it out and then use shampoo.

If her hair has truly been glued down to her scalp and immobile for a month with that many aggressive attempts to wash it out, it is possible her hair is fractured at the root but we certainly hope for the best.

Her marketing team reached out to us and we have offered to speak with her to share these suggestions as well as checked in on her wellbeing. Safety is our top priority.”

After Gorilla Glue’s suggestion and further failed attempts at fixing her coif, Brown went to the Emergency Room. There is no clarity on her prescribed treatment; however, TMZ has reported Brown has hired a lawyer and considering a lawsuit against Gorilla Glue.

FOX 46 legal expert Seema Iyer noted several issues that will factor in on the likelihood of a lawsuit going past the filing stage.

Brown didn’t give Gorilla Glue notice of the mishap in a timely fashion;

The glue’s labeling clearly states that its intended and foreseeable purpose is not for the human body nor as a beauty product;

A month has passed involving many washings and other intervening circumstances, thereby, causation is more removed.

Beyond these legal hurdles, Brown has a credibility problem.

She is listed as an influencer on the client list of Gitoni, Inc. along with reality stars such as JWoww from the Jersey Shore, several Real Housewives of Atlanta and many more from Love & Hip Hop.

Most judges do not look kindly on plaintiffs with pecuniary motives.