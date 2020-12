BERLIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 19: The Logo of video-sharing website YouTube is displayed on a smartphone on November 19, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Popular Google platforms, including YouTube and Gmail, experienced a major outage on Monday morning.

It’s unclear what caused the issue but the U.S. and other countries experienced similar problems that started around 6:30 a.m. ET., DownDetector showed.

Other programs such as Docs and Sheets were also down, and programs used for virtual learning. The issue appeared to be mostly fixed just before 7:30 a.m.

