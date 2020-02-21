Good samaritans save sinking family

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WMBF/NBC News) — Good Samaritans sprang into action Sunday after witnessing a crash that sent a family’s SUV into South Carolina’s Little Pee Dee River.

Thomas Fee was on Highway 501 near Galivants Ferry when he noticed a vehicle was fishtailing because of the wet roads.

Fee said before he knew it, he saw a massive splash after the SUV went into the water. All of it was captured on Fee’s dashcam video.

“It jumped,” Fee said of the vehicle. “I saw its brake lights. And then it just disappeared in a huge splash of water.”

He pulled over on the side of the road, and two other Good Samaritans were helping the five people out of the SUV.

Fee says the water was extremely cold. But that didn’t stop him from jumping in.

