Go Red: Wear red to raise awareness about heart disease in women

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — You may have noticed a lot of people are wearing red Friday. That’s not by accident. It’s national “Wear Red Day” to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke.

The “Heart-truth” is one in three women will die from cardiovascular disease and it kills more women than all cancers combined. In many cases, women don’t know they are at risk or know the signs that their heart is in trouble.

Like many women who’ve survived a heart attack, it took Kathryn Moore of Hampton totally by surprise.

“I started feeling very lethargic and tired couldn’t really explain what was going on,” she said.

Three days later she went to the emergency room because her jaw hurt so bad. She told WAVY, “I didn’t want to go to the doctor, my mother said ‘something’s wrong you need to go to the doctor’ and I said I’m just tired just stressed you know as women that’s what we do.”

And that, Dr. Keith Newby says, is why a lot of women die, especially in the Black community.

“We tend to avoid medical professionals for various reasons and that can lead to a poor outcome,” he said.

It’s critical Dr. Newby, a cardiologist in Norfolk, said to see your doctor at least once a year. A routine physical exam and blood work-up can reveal hidden dangers .

“Don’t believe that just because you don’t have symptoms there is nothing wrong,” Newby said.

Then, know your numbers: cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, weight and candles on the cake (once you turn 50 your risk goes up). Talk to your doctor about what your numbers mean for your risk level.

“Don’t be embarrassed to talk to your doctor about anything: bring it to the forefront and let us work it out,” Dr. Newby said.

Most of all, Moore tells women, know your body and trust your instincts. “If you know something is wrong with your body you need to get up, go to the emergency room, call your doctor it could be the difference between life or death.”