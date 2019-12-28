Surprise gift puppies surrendered to shelter just days after Christmas

MANDAN, N.D. (CNN) – It’s the sad reality of the holiday season. People who are gifting dogs or cats for Christmas to someone not ready to take on the responsibility of owning a pet.

One Shelter in North Dakota is already seeing owner surrenders after Christmas.

A shelter dog’s view gets a little brighter thanks to volunteers like Darrell Njos.

“I get my exercise and they get their exercise,” said Njos.

While Njos plays with dogs outside, inside the shelter, Director Sue Buchholz is trying to find forever homes for about 50 dogs, including Gilbert and Sullivan.

“We don’t encourage people to get pets for others without their knowledge,” said Buchholz.

These brother beagles came to the shelter after an area man got them as a gift for Christmas.

“It’s frustrating, I’m not going to lie and say it isn’t, but that’s what we’re here for,” said Buchholz.

Sullivan has a hyper extending radial ulnar, which means his front legs are a little bowed. He’s going to need some help from the vet hospital in Casselton, or maybe even the University of Minnesota, which comes out of the shelter’s emergency fund.

“I said, how important do you think that is, [our veterinarian] said, I think it would shorten his life if you didn’t do it,” said Buchholz.

Whether it’s the baby beagles or a full-grown dog, like Buchholz said, it’s important to have a discussion with someone before getting them a pet.

“It’s an important decision. It’s a lifelong decision and they really need to be a part of that,” said Buchholz.

The shelter workers will just keep trying to find their four-legged friends, bowed or otherwise, a forever home.

Even if your family is ready for a pet at Christmas, Buchholz says it may be best to wait until the new year if your home will be loud.

That will allow your new cat or dog to destress as they get adjusted to their new environment.