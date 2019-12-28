Giant red star may be about to explode

(CNN) — Scientists are puzzled by the behavior of what used to be one of the brightest stars in the skies.

The red giant star – called Betelgeuse (bey-tel-juice) – has been rapidly dimming since October.

It used to be the ninth-brightest object you can see from Earth, but it’s now more than two times fainter than usual.

Scientists believe that could be a prelude to its explosion – turning the star into a so-called “supernova.”

But it’s anyone’s guess when that will happen.

Some scientists believe it could still be more than 2,000 years away.

Whenever it happens, it will be a spectacular show in the sky, but will not pose any danger to life on Earth.

However, some scientists believe the dimming is just a phase – and there is no supernova in the making.

