Get ready for Fat Bear Week

KING SALMON, Alaska (WAVY) — Fat Bear Week is almost here!

The annual tournament celebrating the pound-gaining success of brown bears at Katmai National Park in Alaska runs from September 30 to October 6.

The bears are at their fattest in early fall because they’re gaining body mass to prepare for hibernation — and you get to decide who is the fattest one!

435 Holly is looking to defend her title from last year, but there are plenty of other husky candidates.

There’s a bracket like March Madness, and you pick who you think is the fattest in a single elimination format. This year’s bracket drops Friday at 4 p.m. and voting starts on Sept. 30.

To check the bracket and more, click here.

More local bear content from WAVY:

‘Paddington’s cousin’ spotted in Suffolk

Bear watch: Another bear sighting in Virginia Beach, this time in Shore Drive neighborhood

Black bear spotted multiple times in Portsmouth neighborhood