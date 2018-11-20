Get free coffee Tuesday for Virginia’s “Wawaversary”

WAWA, Pa. (WAVY) – Wawa is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Virginia by offering free coffee all day on November 20 across the Commonwealth.

The company expects to give away nearly 200,000 free cups of coffee Tuesday.

There is no catch. Customers can get any size free coffee, including the season’s new limited edition Winter Blend. And if you want to grab a cup in the morning and again in the afternoon, that’s fine. Wawa says customers can come in multiple times a day if they want, to take advantage of the offer.

Wawa opened its first Virginia store in 1998. There are now 86 locations with the plan to open three more before the end of the year.