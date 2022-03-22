GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Germantown dentist has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a woman overdosed and died in January.

Police said that James Ryan, a surgeon with a practice on Observation Drive, was arrested on Tuesday morning. Sarah Harris, a former patient, overdosed on Jan. 26 after “being provided controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan.”

Police said in a release that Harris and Ryan had been in a relationship. Ryan had given Harris drugs between March 2021 and her death.

Officials are holding a conference to give more details on Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.