George Floyd’s daughter offered full scholarship to Texas Southern University

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

(CNN Newsource) – Texas Southern University is offering a full scholarship to George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna.

She is the little girl whose words “My daddy changed the world” have been heard around the globe.

The school announced Gianna’s scholarship on Tuesday, the same day her father was laid to rest.

George Floyd was born in North Carolina and grew up in Houston – later moving to Minneapolis, where he died on May 25 while being detained by police.

Floyd graduated from Jack Yates High School which was located right across the street from TSU.

