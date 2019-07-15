Gas prices jump more than 10 cents nationwide

(NBC) — The reprieve drivers have felt at the pump has now reversed direction.

Prices have jumped more than 10 cents over the past three weeks.

This comes after falling more than 24 cents during the prior seven weeks.

Analysts say the rising cost is mainly due to higher crude oil prices but also gasoline tax hikes in several states including Illinois, California and Ohio have played a role.

In addition, more than half of the U.S. gulf oil refineries closed due to Tropical Storm Barry.

For the short term though, prices aren’t expected to climb further.