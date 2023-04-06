RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One lucky winner could take home $414 million in Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot. The next drawing is April 7 at 11 p.m.

The winner could choose to take home the jackpot as an annuity or $221 million in cash.

The last jackpot win happened in the Jan. 31 drawing when one ticket in Massachusetts took home the $31 million jackpot. That win was the fourth jackpot win for the month of January. It set a record for the most jackpot wins in one month in Mega Millions history.

“Seeing four Mega Millions jackpots won in one month just goes to show a life-changing jackpot win can happen at any time,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Just remember it only takes one $2 ticket to win, so play smart and good luck on Friday.”

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can purchase Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website.