FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Fred Hopkins, the man accused of killing two Florence County officers and wounding five others in 2018, pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to all charges in an agreement in which he avoided a death sentence, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Hopkins, a disbarred lawyer, entered the plea at a hearing in Aiken County, according to the Aiken County Clerk of Courts.

Hopkins ambushed the officers as they responded to his home in the Vintage Place neighborhood in October 2018. Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff’s Officer investigator Farrah Turner died from injuries suffered in the attack.

Hopkins, 79, had been scheduled to go on trial in February on charges of two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder. Clements said prosecutors will ask for a life sentence at Hopkins’ sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for noon on Oct. 19 in Florence County Circuit Court.

The shooting happened after officers went to Hopkins’s home in October 2018 area to interview his 28-year-old son, Seth David Hopkins, about sex crimes against a child, according to police.

