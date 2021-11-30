Fox News host Lara Logan compares Fauci to Nazi doctor

(The Hill) – Lara Logan, a host on Fox News Media’s streaming service, compared Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, to the infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, who worked at Auschwitz during the Holocaust.

“What you see on Dr. Fauci, this is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele … the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps,” Logan said Monday during an appearance on “Fox News Primetime.” “And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this. Because the response from COVID, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty, it has obliterated economies.”

“The level of suffering that has been created because of this disease,” Logan added, “is now being seen in the cold light of day, i.e. the truth, and people see there is no justification for what is being done.”

Fox host Lara Logan says that people tell her that Dr. Fauci doesn't represent science, but represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor known as the "Angel of Death" for performing medical experiments at Auschwitz: "I am talking about people all across the world are saying this" pic.twitter.com/fF2DAWfG7d — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 30, 2021

Fauci has been a lightning rod for criticism from GOP members of Congress and conservative media figures since the early months of the pandemic, presenting a name and face for the strict public health measures the American public has been advised to follow in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Fauci has publicly sparred with Republicans in the Senate during hearings on the pandemic and over the weekend sparked outrage from some conservatives for comments made during an interview with CBS News, during which he was asked about GOP criticism he has faced.

“If they get up and really aim their bullets at Tony Fauci, well, people could recognize there’s a person there. There’s a face. There’s a voice you can recognize. You see him on television,” Fauci said. “So it’s easy to criticize, but they’re really criticizing science, because I represent science. That’s dangerous. To me, that’s more dangerous than the slings and the arrows that get thrown at me.”

Logan’s comments, which were made during Hanukkah, comparing Fauci to the Nazi doctor known as the “Angel of Death” were widely panned on social media overnight Monday.

I know and understand that the common response to this is, WTF? I feel it too. But we keep seeing the Holocaust held up as some sort of analogy to efforts to contain a deadly global pandemic. And it’s not just shocking, it’s sickening and unacceptable. https://t.co/Q7cbhQ7cSp — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 30, 2021