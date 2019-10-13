Fort Worth officer fatally shot woman inside her home, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (NBC) — Newly-released body cam video shows the moments when an officer in Fort Worth fatally shoots a woman in her home.

It happened just after two Saturday morning.

Police say a neighbor called officers after noticing a neighbor’s door was open.

Two Fort Worth officers walked around the outside of the home with one officer shining a flashlight along the walls and windows.

That’s when he stops and draws his gun after seeing a person watching him from inside.

He yells “put your hands up!” and then fires his weapon, shooting a woman.

The officers entered the home and provided aid, but she died at the scene.

The woman is identified as 28-year-old Atatiana Johnson of Dallas, taxes.

The officer, who’s been with Fort Worth Police since April of 2018, has been placed on administrative leave.

The case is now being investigated by a law enforcement incident team.