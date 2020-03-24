Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6pm

Former Texas A&M star dies in New York from COVID-19

National

by: Wes Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

David Edwards (Courtesy: Charles Henderson)

COLLEGE STATION (KXAN) — Former Texas A&M basketball player David Edwards has died in New York City from COVID-19, the coronavirus disease. Edwards’ teammate and a former coach both announced the news on social media. The Dallas Morning News was the first to report the story in Texas.

Edwards played for Texas A&M from 1992-95, setting a school and Southwest Conference record in the 1993-94 season with 265 assists. It remains the most in school history for a single season.

Current Tulsa head coach Frank Haith, who was an assistant for all four years Edwards was on the team, called it news “no coach ever wants to hear about one of their players.”

“David was a fierce competitor and a loyal teammate,” Haith added. “This situation is very real and impacts so many that we love.”

Edwards’ former teammate, Charles Henderson, said the news “hit me in the heart.”

“Never in a million years would I have even imagined my backcourt teammate would go before his time. Dave was one of the fiercest competitors and best point guards that I’ve ever met. Nearly unstoppable… RIP Dave Boogie!”

News of another former college basketball player dying from the coronavirus disease came on the same day as news of Edwards’ death. Aaccording to an official with the St. John’s University basketball team, former guard Lee Green also died. He played for St. John’s in the early 1990s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories