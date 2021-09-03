Former nurse pleads guilty to sexually assaulting incapacitated woman who later gave birth

FILE – This undated file photo provided by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office shows Nathan Sutherland, who pleaded guilty on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, to sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who later gave birth in 2018 at a long-term care facility in Phoenix. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult stemming from his encounters with the woman. The pregnancy was discovered in December 2018 when an employee at the Hacienda Healthcare facility in Phoenix was changing the garments of the then-29-year-old victim and noticed the patient was in the process of delivering a child. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Arizona nurse has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman about three years ago at a long-term care facility where she later gave birth.

Nathan Sutherland also entered a guilty plea Thursday to a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult stemming from his treatment of the woman.

The pregnancy was discovered in 2018 when an employee at the Hacienda Healthcare facility in Phoenix was changing the garments of the then-29-year-old victim and noticed the patient was in the process of delivering a child.

Authorities said Sutherland worked at the facility where the woman lived and had been providing care to her.

The woman, incapacitated since the age of 3, gave birth to a boy at the facility.

Employees said they had no idea the woman was pregnant.