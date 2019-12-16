Former Norfolk police officer fatally shot while off duty in Georgia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk law enforcement is mourning the loss of a former city police officer who was fatally shot Sunday morning while off duty in Georgia.

37-year-old Wolf Valmond, a trainee with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, was at a bar in St. Simons when the incident unfolded, a CBP spokesperson said. St. Simons is on the Atlantic coast, about midway between Savannah and Jacksonville.

Local authorities told NBC-affilitate WTLV that Valmond and the suspect, 27-year-old Calvin Jenkins, got into a physical fight around 12:30 a.m. when Jenkins grabbed a gun and started firing. Two of the bullets struck Valmond and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jenkins was taken into custody and charged with murder.

The news has shocked law enforcement in Norfolk, where Valmond served for years as a police officer and a sheriff’s deputy. He had just left the police department in October after serving since 2015.

“It is with a very heavy heart we received the news of the completely senseless murder of Wolf Valmond,” Sheriff Joe Baron wrote on Facebook. “… Always had a smile for everyone he encountered. Always ready to serve and protect. Kind, warm, smart, and loving. He will be missed by all who knew him, but he is a great loss to our community and our nation as someone who stood the line to keep us all safe. Praying for his family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

CBP says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts are with Valmond’s family, friends and fellow classmates during this difficult time,” the agency wrote.