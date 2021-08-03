Former Georgia deputy connected to ‘extremist’ group sentenced to prison on weapons conviction

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Deputy with ties to an ‘extremist’ group has been sentenced to federal prison following an FBI lead investigation.

According to officials with the United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, Cody Richard Griggers, 28, of Montrose, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 44 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in April 2021, to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.

In April, following the guilty plea, Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said Griggers, as a former law enforcement officer, was well aware he was breaking the law by being in possession of unregistered weapons, silencers, and even a machinegun. Leary also said Griggers’ extremist views make him a particular danger to society. “Coupled with his violent racially motivated extreme statements, the defendant has lost the privilege permanently of wearing the blue,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

While Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, Chris Hacker said Griggers failed in his duties as a law enforcement officer. “All law enforcement officers swear an oath to uphold the law and protect each and every citizen they serve,” said Chris Hacker. “Griggers clearly violated his oath with his egregious actions and has no place in law enforcement.”

During an FBI investigation in which a man in California was found to be using social media to make violent political statements, agents discovered a message group involving Griggers. According to court documents, the group’s messages revealed that Griggers was manufacturing and acquiring illegal firearms, explosives, and suppressors. Additionally, Griggers, “expressed viewpoints consistent with racially motivated violent extremism, including the use of racial slurs, slurs against homosexuals and making frequent positive references to the Nazi holocaust.”

It was after this, in November 2020 that FBI agents executed a search warrant of Griggers’ home and work vehicle. During the search, 11 illegal guns were found to be in Griggers’ possession, including a “machine gun with obliterated serial number.”

Leary called Griggers a disgrace and said law enforcement officers should always be above reproach. “Officers are never above the laws they swear to uphold, and I thank our law enforcement partners for helping us hold this disgraced former deputy accountable,” said Leary.