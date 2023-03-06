(KTLA) – Former “Boy Meets World” star Ben Savage announced Monday that he is running for Congress in California’s 30th Congressional District.

Savage, well-known for his role as Cory Matthews in the ABC sitcom and the spin-off series “Girl Meets World,” announced his bid for office on Instagram, saying he is a “proud Californian, union member and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community.”

“I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues,” the 42-year-old wrote.

Savage is running for the seat currently represented by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff. Schiff is running to succeed Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who announced that she would be retiring at the end of the term.

California’s 30th Congressional District encompasses multiple cities, including West Hollywood, Burbank, and Pasadena.

Savage starred in the 90s hit TV sitcom “Boy Meets World” from 1993 until 2000. He reprised his role – this time as a father – in the 2014 reboot “Girl Meets World,” which aired on Disney Channel until 2017.

Savage’s bid for Congress isn’t the first time the actor joined a political race. He unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Rumors of Savage’s plans to run for Congress began circulating in mid-January. At the time, his representatives told Entertainment Weekly that the actor was “still making decisions and always looking for opportunities to give back and serve the community.”