(NewsNation) — A student organization at Tallahassee Community College is grappling with a naming predicament due to a new Florida law.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 266 into law in May. It aims to prohibit colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

According to BBC World Services, the new law prohibits student-led organizations that advocate for DEI from receiving state or federal funding.

Now, the Black Male Achievers may need to remove “Black” from its official title or risk losing its funding.

Student Tyler Soto told BBC that the group is working out possible new names, such as “Male Achievers” or “Scholar Male Achievers.”

According to NBC Miami, DeSantis said, ‘‘This has basically been used as a veneer to impose an ideological agenda and that is wrong.”

He added, “In fact, if you look at the way this has actually been implemented across the country, DEI is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination, and that has no place in our public institutions.”