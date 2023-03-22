TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida father is accused of shooting and killing his daughter’s ex-boyfriend after authorities said the man assaulted her.

Officers with the Gainesville Police Department were called to a reported domestic battery at an apartment complex Saturday night.

There, police said a man physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend inside her apartment.

Before the police could arrive, the man allegedly fled. The woman’s father also came to the apartment following the incident.

About 30 minutes after police spoke with the woman, her ex-boyfriend allegedly returned and entered the apartment.

“The father, who was armed with a handgun, fired one shot at the suspect which struck him in the chest,” the department said.

The man tried to run but officers found him next to his car. Despite CPR efforts, the man was pronounced dead when EMS arrived.

An investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors told local news outlet WCJB they were shocked to learn about the shooting.

“Everyone I speak to here is so nice,” said one resident, who was identified only as Cona. “Everyone I interact with is so genuine and kind, so it was one of those things where it’s definitely out of the blue.”

No arrests have been confirmed as of Wednesday, and authorities have yet to release the names of those involved.

Earlier this month, a Minnesota man was charged with second-degree murder after he confessed to beating his daughter’s alleged stalker to death.