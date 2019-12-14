Florida couple pulled out by neighbors as van gets sucked into sinkhole

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WESH/NBC News) – Two people were pulled from a minivan as it sank into a sinkhole caused by a water main break in The Villages, Florida Thursday.

The minivan was being sucked further and further into the hole when Good Samaritans helped rescue the two people inside.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Dave Harris, who lives nearby, said his wife drove by the spot just moments before the van fell into the road.

“Came back outside and the van was coming and *clunk* I could hear it scraping,” Harris said.

