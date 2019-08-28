Flawed service maps preventing some rural Americans from getting high speed internet

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — From school kids working on their homework to farmers working in their fields, broadband service has become a critical part of everyday life for every American. But high speed internet service is still only a dream for many rural communities.

One issue is broadband mapping. The maps created by service providers frequently fail to accurately show where the service actually works and where it doesn’t.

“It means if we don’t know where the gap is in service, we can’t serve it,” said Lynn Follansbee, the vice president of policy & advocacy for USTelecom.

Recently released results of a pilot mapping program in Virginia and Missouri show how to make improvements. Follansbee said USTelecom’s first-of-its-kind pilot program found significant flaws in current broadband maps.

“In Virginia for example, we found that the census block location counts were inaccurate about 50 percent of the time,” she said.

Advocates said inaccurate maps are preventing communities from getting the necessary funding to improve service. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said his agency uses the maps to distribute funding.

“If an entire census block is considered served when only one house actually gets broadband that doesn’t do anyone any favors,” he said.

Earlier this month the FCC approved changes to the way it determines where money for broadband service goes. Pai said the plan includes upgrades to their data collection systems.

“To include crowdsourcing so the third parties, American consumers can let us know if the maps are inaccurate,” Pai said.

In addition, Pai said the FCC is working with federal, state and local lawmakers and other stakeholders on legislation to improve the accuracy of broadband maps.

Follansbee believes their findings can provide a pathway to finding solutions.

‘If you know where all the Americans are, then service providers can plan to build to them,” she said.

Lawmakers say closing the digital divide is a top priority and plan to have hearings on broadband mapping when they return next month.