PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Flags are flying at half-staff in Virginia this week after the terrorist attacks on Israel by Hamas militants.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued the issue on Sunday, saying the flags will remain at half-staff at all state and local buildings through sunset on Saturday, October 14.

At least 700 people have been killed in Israeli and at least 400 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the latest reports Monday, after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Saturday.

The Palestinian militant group has also reported taking more than 130 hostages.

On Monday, Israel said it had imposed a “full siege” of Gaza, cutting off electricity, food and other supplies to the Gaza Strip.