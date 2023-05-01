COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a suspected home invasion of a family in which one person was shot and killed and another is in critical condition late Sunday night in north Columbus.

According to police at the scene, five children witnessed their father and mother get shot during a home invasion on the 6100 block of Laurelwood Court in Northland. Police received reports of a shooting at around 11:53 p.m. and at 12:04 a.m. the father was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say that the mother was also shot and taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. She is listed in critical condition. The five children at the home were not injured, but a detective on the scene said they had a “front row seat for it all” while witnessing the shooting.

The children, all minors, are in the custody of child protective services, though they are also accompanied by other family members. CPD remains on Laurelwood Court, investigating well into the morning, but do not have leads on a possible suspect at this time.