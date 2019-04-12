Fisher-Price recalls all Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after reports of 30 deaths

(WCMH) — Fisher-Price has recalled all models of its Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after reports of 30 deaths while using them.

The recall affects 4.7 million sleepers manufactured since 2009. They were sold at major retailers nationwide.

According to Fisher-Price, infant fatalities have happened after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or other under circumstances. The company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning last week saying 10 deaths were reported. Friday’s recall notice says more than 30 deaths have been reported.

Consumers can contact Fisher-Price for a refund of the affected product. Head to www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or call 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

CPSC and Fisher-Price are reminding consumers to create a safe sleep environment for infants, whether using a crib, bassinet, play yard, or inclined sleeper: Never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, or other items to the environment and always place infants to sleep on their backs, officials said.