First grade teacher shoved student into wall, knocking his tooth out

National

by: Chris Gilmore

Posted: / Updated:

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) — A first grade teacher in Riviera Beach, Florida is facing child abuse charges after police say she violently shoved a 7-year-old student’s head into a wall, knocking his tooth out and busting his lip.

According to her arrest report, 64-year-old Cynthia Smith is a teacher at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School.

School district police said surveillance video showed Smith standing in a hallway on January 28 as students walked on both sides of her.

According to police, a 7-year-old student was seen in the video moving his hands on a bulletin board when Smith walked swiftly up to the student, put her hands on the back of his head and neck, and violently shoved him face first into a wall.

The student’s “head appears to snap back from the force,” the arrest report stated.

