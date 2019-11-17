First aid kit developed in Virginia Beach used to help Santa Clarita shooting victim

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – Authorities say a teacher’s quick thinking and a product made in Virginia Beach helped save one of the victims in this week’s school shooting in California.

The shooting happened Thursday at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles. A 16-year-old student shot 5 other students, before turning the gun on himself.

Two of the victims died. The other three victims are expected to survive, according to authorities.

News of another deadly school shooting in our country never comes easy. The men behind the Stop the Bleed kits at BMK Ventures, Inc have a bittersweet feeling.

“The concept – to put basically a first aid kit in a tube for the public, so that we can place them in aid’s or a classroom,” said CEO Pete Campbell.

Their company helped develop this first aid kit – initially for military and first responders and it was used to care for a victim in this week’s shooting.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t save two of the kids, but the ones that were treated we’d like to think that they could have also been fatalities, so good on them for doing what they did and having the capability to do it,” Mike Whetstone, Chief Operating Officer of BMK Ventures, Inc

The idea for the kits to be in this school came from two young girls last year when they acknowledged the rise in school shootings. With some fundraising and help from the MAYO clinic, one kit was placed in every classroom in the district in Santa Clarita.

“What we can do to mitigate that and to help is accept the fact that these are happening and then what we can provide is solutions that once the tragedy happens, how can we mitigate and save lives,” said Whetstone.

The kits contain many things like a-grade tourniquets, heat blankets, and gauzes, but it also requires training. Training of which 10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott received on Saturday.

“It scares the heck out me, whenever I see those things on TV,” said Whetstone.

But Mike says this is the new normal. “How awful is that, that that’s the new normal every kid my kids all of our youngsters have to think what do I do?” he said.

So he wants everyone to be prepared

“It doesn’t have to be ours just a kit, just put them where they belong and then use them when they’re there if push comes to shove.” Mike Whetstone, Chief Operating Officer of BMK Ventures, Inc

Mike who has children in the area already says he wants to fight to get the kits in every school in Virginia Beach to start and hopes more lives will be saved in the future.

Stay with WAVY.com