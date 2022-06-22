RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that the last of the four prisoners who escaped from the Federal Correctional Complex in Hopewell is now in custody.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Lamonte Willis turned himself in to authorities without incident at the Federal Correctional Center Petersburg at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

On Saturday, June 18, Willis and three other inmates at the Federal Correctional Complex escaped from the facility. One of the four turned himself in Monday, June 20 and two others surrendered the next day.

“The U.S. Marshals Service would like to thank the media for covering this story, as it played a big part in assisting our investigators in safely closing out these fugitive investigations,” said Kevin Connolly of the U.S. Marshals Service. “Investigators from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Prisons continue to investigate this matter and will relay their findings to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Richmond, Virginia.”